









William Eugene LaFountaine, age 75, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the hospice center in Hazard, Kentucky. He is survived by his daughter, Kari Culley.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Friday, May 7, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held at 7pm with Bro. Glenn Wilson officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Gray Cemetery. Those attending either visitation or funeral are reminded to wear a face covering and to social distance in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.