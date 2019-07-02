









William E. Crawford, 87 years old, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, in Toledo on June 26, 2019.

He was born May 20, 1932 in Knoxville, TN and grew up in Whitley County near Jellico, TN.

As a child, he loved roaming the mountains of Tennessee. He proudly served as a medic in the Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed spending time on the boat with his two sons. All his grandchildren brought him joy. He was deeply loved by all of his family and friends. His great-nephew and niece were his closest buddies.

He was a member of Old Fashion Missionary Baptist Church in Toledo, Ohio. He was a proud Detroit Tigers baseball fan.

William was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Anna Crawford; in-laws Lester (Laura) Smith; four brothers, Jim, Harold, O.C. and Jack; three sisters, Flora Lou, Bessie, and Joan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Evelyn (Smith) Crawford; sons, Rick (Heidi) and Larry (Angela), grandchildren; Chelsie, C.J., Bailey, and Keegan; brother, John (Elsie) Crawford; sister, Carol Hale; sisters-in-law Bertha and Norma Jane Crawford; special nephews and niece; Elijah, Ezekiel and Zoe Johnson.

The funeral services were held Monday July 1, with Rev. Jeff Monhollen officiating.

Burial was at the Clear Fork Cemetery in Williamsburg, Kentucky with military honors.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Llewellyn Funeral Home in this difficult time.

Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico, TN was in charge of the arrangements.