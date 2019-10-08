









William Dale Veach, age 66, of Whetstone Rd, Williamsburg, KY departed this life on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, TN. He was born on July 10, 1953 in Corbin, KY to the late William Veach and Clytha Ellison.

Survivors are his mother, Clytha (Ellison) Fields of Greenville, TN; sister, Ronda Campbell of Greenville, TN; brother, Danny Veach of Williamsburg; and son, Cory Burk of Ringgold, GA; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends mourn his passing.

Visitation will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 9 at Croley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 9 at Croley Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest following Graveside Military Honors in the McKeehan Cemetery in Rockholds.

