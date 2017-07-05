By Teresa Brooks

William D. “Billy” Croley, 69 of Williams-burg, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was born July 22, 1947 in Jellico, TN to the late William A. Croley Jr. and the late Audrey Lawson Croley.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Virgie Thomas and a brother Garvey Croley.

He was a member of the Williamsburg First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife Betty Freeman Croley of Williamsburg; sister, Betty L. Place of Garland, TX, nephew; Bobby Place (DeAnn) of Plano, TX, great nephew; Rollin Place of Plano, TX, two aunts; Galena Coffey (Kermit) of Williamsburg, and Faye Eaton (Jim) of Mason, OH, uncle; Ray Croley (Wilma) of Williamsburg, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Sunday July 2, at Williamsburg First United Methodist Church with Pastor Toy Adams officiating.

Interment was in Highland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Victor Freeman, Cody Harrell, Alan Freeman, Francis Baird, Eric Eaton, Bobby Freeman, Chris Freeman, Jake Murray, Joshua Douglas, Harold Douglas, Joe Freeman, and Bruce Freeman, Bill Freeman.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.