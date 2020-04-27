









William “Chet” Riley, age 75, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 8, 1945 in London, KY, to the late James Riley and Edith Word Riley. Chet served on the Williamsburg City Council from 1990 to 1992 and from 1997 to 2014 for a total of 20 years of service.

He is survived by three children, Michael Berry (Ashley) of Owensboro, KY, Chessica Rains of Williamsburg, KY, and Domico Riley (Amber) of Williamsburg, KY; seven grandchildren, Jheren Riley, Joshua Berry, Mikayla Berry, Evan Daniels Berry, Aliyah Berry, Kadren White, Hudson Riley; three great-grandchildren, Taelynn Clabo, Tevin Riley, and Jaxten Riley; one sister, Peggy Berry (Marc) of Findlay, OH; three brothers, Richard Riley (Alice) of London, KY, Delbert Riley (Carrie) of VA, and Larry Riley of London, KY; one aunt, Roberta Andrews; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 28, at Pittsburg Cemetery with Deacon Marc Berry officiating. Interment will be in the Pittsburg Cemetery.

