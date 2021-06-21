









William Carl Huckaby Jr., age 54, of Cool Camp Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 8, 1967 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to William Carl Huckaby Sr. and Patsy (Kinder) Huckaby. He was preceded in death by his father, William Carl Huckaby Sr.; and his grandparents, Layton and Hazel Kinder and William and Opal Huckaby.

He is survived by his son, Matthew Harrell of Williamsburg; mother, Patsy Lawson and husband Sam of Williamsburg; sister, Debbie Cooper and husband Greg of Williamsburg; nieces, Katie Cooper, Rachel Cooper and Emily Grace Cooper, all of Williamsburg; nephew, Cody Cooper and wife Tierra of Corbin; aunts and uncles, Robert and Darlene Kinder of Six Lakes, Michigan, Jerry and Mildred Kinder of Williamsburg, Peggy and Dallas Faulkner of Williamsburg, Iva Lee Hamblin of Williamsburg, Bonnie Hawn of Williamsburg, Glenna and Don Vanover of Williamsburg, Donna Anderson of Williamsburg and Jean Sharp of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, June 22, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 22, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Mitchell and Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Briar Creek Cemetery in Williamsburg.

