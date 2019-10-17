









William Bowman Jr., age 61, of Corbin, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home. He was born May 29, 1958 in Corbin, Ky., to the late William Bowman, Sr. and the late Margaret Thomas Bowman of Corbin, Ky.

William is survived by his son, Brett Bowman and wife, Amber Bowman, of Corbin; and daughter, Kristie Bowman of Auburn, Indiana. He is also survived by grandsons, Brantley and Brody Bowman; as well as one sister, Tish Ball; two brothers, Joseph Pat Bowman and David Tory Bowman; and one nephew, Jeff Ball.

William was an exceptional person in many ways. He was willing to help anyone at any time and would put his own needs aside to help you. He was a father that would tell you to work hard and achieve any goal you set and would be behind you to push you the rest of the way. He enjoyed being the best papaw any little boy could ask for. William Bowman, Jr., will be missed by many and forgotten by none. May he rest in peace in the kingdom of Heaven through here on out. William was the former owner and manager of the Convenient Food Mart and Dairy Mart stores in Williamsburg, Ky.

Memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 19 at Corinth Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Rarrieck officiating. Interment will follow in the Corinth Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of these arrangements.