









William “Bill” Nathaniel Cox, Sr., age 89, passed away on February 19, 2020, in the comfort of his own home.

Bill was born in Williamsburg, KY to William Bascom and Martha Frances Cox. Bill married Patricia Cox of Hamilton, Ohio. Bill, known to many as “Barber Bill”, was a master barber who owned and operated his own shop over 60 years. He served his country during the Korean War as a member of the Marine Corps. Bill was a member of VFW post 7340, was past commander of the American Legion post 683/513, and was a member of the ET Carson Masonic Lodge 598. Bill enjoyed picking his banjo, bluegrass and more than anything, spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Cox; children, Peggy (Richard) Earls, Vicki (Steve) Spaulding, William Nathaniel “Billy Bamm” Cox, Jr., and Michael (Alissa) Cox; grandchildren, Trisha (Matthew) Clark, Richard (Lindsay) Earls II, Addie Earls, David (Kelly) Spaulding, Steve Spaulding, Jason (Rachael) Spaulding, Sasha Fuller, Natalie Halcomb, Kathryn Cox and Michael Bascom Cox; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Prewitt, Julia Hubbard, John P. (Blanche) Cox and Doris Cox; and many extended relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Bascom and Martha Frances Cox; granddaughter, Ashley Pollitt; brothers, Denzil (Earlene) Cox, Ralph Cox, and Marvin (Janet) Cox; and brothers-in-law, Raymond Prewitt and Elijah Hubbard.

Visitation will be held Thursday, 27th of February, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM when services will begin, at the Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be directed to Queen City Hospice, the Dragonfly Foundation https://dragonfly.org/donate-now/, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.

Obituary information courtesy of Croley Funeral Home.