By Teresa Brooks

William “Bill” Dewey Branam, 62, of White Oak (Duff), TN passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Heartland Hospice in Wilmington, Delaware. He was born December 10, 1954 in Jellico, TN.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents: Millard and Elsie Webb Branam; brothers, Johnny Branam, Otis Branam, Willie Branam; sister, Elaine Taylor.

He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Maness and husband Jeff and children; Austin Berry, Adrienna Berry, Sarah Maness and Hannah Manes of Newark, Delaware; sons, Chris Branam and wife Heather and children; Chase and Colton Branam of Piqua, OH; Jason Branam and children; Javlyn, Aubrey, Mikenna and Bane Branamof Piqua, OH; Jeremy Branam and wife Heather and children; Lukah, Bailey Branam and Cadence Wall of Piqua, OH; brothers, Ray Branam and wife Cheryl, Donnie Branam and wife Billie, Deron Branam and wife Rita; sisters, Pauline Napier and husband Fred, Louise Delk, Katherine Pegg and husband Mark, Linda Sue Stooksbury and husband Tommy; sisters-in-law, Veda Branam, ​Charlene Branam, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held Monday, May 22 at the White Oak Church of God with Rev. Paul Cox and Rev. Allen Marlow officiating.

Burial was in the Campbell Cemetery (Duff) White Oak, TN.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.