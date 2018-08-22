











William Arthur Siler, 42, of Kentucky Lane, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born on December 24, 1975 on Lawton, OK to Arthur Clayton Siler and Patricia (Young) Siler.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Caney, Betty Siler and Lloyd and Nannie Young.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Hill Siler of Williamsburg; daughter, Kaitlyn Siler of Williamsburg; parents, Arthur and Patricia Siler of Williamsburg; two sisters, Betty Link (Bob) of Georgetown and Natalie Griffith (Steve) of Williamsburg; two nieces, Rachel Hill and Piper Ann Griffith of Williamsburg; mother-in-law, Juanita Hill of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 24, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.