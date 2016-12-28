By Teresa Brooks

William Alfred Hatfield, 72, of Duff, TN passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico.

He was born February 24, 1944 in Valley Creek, TN to Tom and Iva Lee Painter Hatfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Tom and Ivalee Painter Hatfield; six brothers, Alvis, Gillis, Edward, Tommy Ray, Varnell Hatfield and James McFalls; four sisters, Evie Asmus, Nancy Hatfield

Christine Coker, Geraldine Partin.

He is survived by sisters, Jane Partin and husband Jesse of Frakes and Mary Partin husband Wayne of Frakes, Rosalee Monday of Eagan, TN, Rachel Hatfield of Jellico, TN, and Martha Evans and husband Eddie of Lafollette, TN, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 27, at the Valley Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Lee Mahan and Waylan Mason officiating.

Burial was in the Hatfield Cemetery at Valley Creek

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.