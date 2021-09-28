









Willard Roark, age 86, of Corbin, passed away on Monday September 27, 2021 at the Christian Health Care Center in Corbin.

He was born in Corbin, a son to the late Jack Foster Roark and Mary Catherine Brunner Roark. Willard was a retired woodworker from Baldwin Piano and Organ and was a US Airforce Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Marie Howard Roark; brothers, Earl, Troy, and George Roark; and by his sisters, Margaret Lewis and Dorothy Roark.

Willard is survived by his daughters, Melody Spence and husband Jim; and Kim Roark; grandchildren, Beth Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Megan Spence, and Patrick Roark and wife Anah; great-granddaughter, Lillian Taylor; siblings, Wanda Stevens and husband Tim, Ruth Dawn, and Charles Roark; and by several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday October 2, 2021 at the Roark Cemetery, Oak Ridge Church Road, Corbin, Kentucky

Condolences may be made to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.