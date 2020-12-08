Wide load restrictions coming to I-75, U.S. 25 in Laurel County











Wide loads coming south on Interstate 75 through Laurel County will be forced to detour through Pulaski County beginning Friday.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet stated that wide load restrictions will affect southbound I-75 between mile points 41.5 and 42. Loads wider than 11 feet will be prohibited in that area.

In addition, loads wider than nine feet will be prohibited from using U.S. 25 at mile points 17.693 and 19.381, north of London, beginning Monday.

The restrictions will remain in effect until June 30, 2022.

Affected loads must exit I-75 in Mt. Vernon at Exit 62 and take Ky. 461 to Pulaski County before detouring back to I-75 at Exit 41 in London.