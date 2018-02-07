WHS baseball standout Jake Harrison signs with Roane State (Tenn.) Wednesday













On Wednesday, Williamsburg High School senior Jake Harrison became the first Yellow Jacket baseball player in 20 years to sign with a college program.

“Getting the opportunity to go on to the next level is every kid’s dream that plays baseball,” said Jackets Head Coach Bryan Hopkins. “I can’t think of anyone else that deserves it more. We’ve put tons of work in, and I’m just excited that he’s going to get to play at the next level. We’re all just super-proud of him.”

As for where Harrison will be playing his college ball, that would be Roane State Community College. Located in Harriman, Tenn., the Roane Raiders compete in the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) along with nine other schools.

Raiders Head Coach Zack Sterner said of his new signee, “One of my best friends was actually his coach during summer ball. He put me onto him, and we’ve kind of been following him around a little bit. We’ve really liked how he’s progressed, both as a catcher and as a hitter. We feel like he’s going to be able to come in and hit for us right away, plus the door is wide open for him to come in be there for us as a catcher as well.”

Harrison said of his future at Roane State, “It came down to three schools, but I decided to pick Roane because I thought it provided me with the best springboard to get to the level that I want to play at. To me, it wasn’t a very hard decision. They have a pre-engineering program, which is what I’m looking at going into before attending another school to finish up a mechanical engineering degree.”

Harrison has some business to tend to as a senior Yellow Jacket this spring before his college career gets underway next year. To read more about what is in store for the Williamsburg baseball team in 2018, be sure to pick up the February 14 edition of the News Journal!