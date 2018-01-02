Whitney Lynn McClanahan













Add NewWhitney Lynn McClanahan, 29, of Newcomb, TN passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

She was born August 9, 1988 in Corbin.

She was preceded in death by her son, Peyton Leon Hinkle; grandfather, Web McClanahan.

She is survived by mother, Ginger McClanahan and Bill Barton; father, David and Kathy McClanahan; daughter, Ava McKinley Davis; soulmate, Justin Keith Hinkle and his parents Becky and Brian Hinkle; sisters, Samantha Richards and husband Chad, Jessica Brandenburg and husband Keith; brother, Josh Malicoat; grandparents, Betty McClanahan, Douglas Shackett, ​Beth Callahan and husband John; nieces, Alyssa Brandenburg, Lauren Brandenburg; nephew, Grant Richards; and a host of loving family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral was held at Jellico Church of God Mountain Assembly Church with Rev. Randy Bargo, Rev. Steve Morgan and Dr. Geogy Thomas officiating.

​Burial was held Saturday, December 30, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.