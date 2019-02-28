Whitley’s season ends, Lynn Camp advances in first round region tourney action Wednesday













This year’s girls’ 13th Region basketball tournament kicked off Wednesday evening at the Corbin Arena.

In game one, the Whitley County Lady Colonels saw their season come to an close with a 63-38 loss to the defending region champion Harlan County Lady Black Bears. With the loss Whitley ends their 2018-19 campaign with an overall record of 11 wins and 22 losses.

Harlan Co 63, Whitley Co 38

Harlan Co – 15 21 19 8 – 63

Whitley Co – 9 15 5 9 – 38

HC – Johnson 5, McHargue 14, Middleton 13, Turner 23, Blakely 8

WC – Frazier 9, M Siler 8, Anderson 5, Shope 3, Lawson 4, D Siler 3, Monhollen 6

In game two Wednesday, the Lynn Camp Lady Cats were able to extend what has turned out to be a historic season for the program with a 48-28 victory over Red Bird. The win improves Lynn Camp to 18-11 on the season, and advances them to face Harlan County in the region tournament semifinals this Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Lynn Camp 48, Red Bird 28

Lynn Camp – 18 16 5 9 – 48

Red Bird – 11 6 5 6 – 28

LC – Miracle 4, Jada Rogers 13, Fanella 2, Grant 12, Coe 13, Jasmine Rogers 4

Red Bird – Taylor 2, Jackson 4, Gibson 15, Caldwell 2, Roark 2, Lawson 3