Whitley remains in red zone
Whitley County remains in the red as Laurel, Knox and Bell counties move into the orange zone.
Whitley County
The Whitley County Health Department announced eight additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,648.
There are currently 54 active cases, of which three are hospitalized.
With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 28.
Laurel County
The Laurel County Health Department announced the county’s COVID data for March 29 through April 4 on Monday.
The department reported a total of 78 new cases during that time.
The county’s COVID–19 incidence rate, as of Tuesday, stands at 12.2.
Knox County
The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 17 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,530.
Two of the new cases involved children, officials stated.
There are currently 72 active cases in Knox County.
With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 19.7.
Bell County
The Bell County Health Department announced four additional COVID–19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,973.
There are currently 42 active cases, of which one is hospitalized.
With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 15.9.
Statewide
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 344 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 429,841.
Beshear reported seven additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,184.
Beshear said 376 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 116 are in intensive care.
As of Tuesday, five of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.
Thirty-nine counties are orange zones.
Seventy-five counties are yellow zones.
Cumberland County has the lowest incidence rate at 0, which means it is in the green zone.
Simpson County has the highest incidence rate at 48.5.