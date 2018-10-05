Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley man airlifted after falling through roof

Posted On 05 Oct 2018
A Whitley County man was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center Friday morning after falling through the roof of the old American Greeting Card building.

The individual, identified as 24-year-old Jesse Storms, was reportedly part of a crew working on the roof.

West Knox firefighters and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County responded to the scene in southern Laurel County at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Initial reports indicated that Storms was unresponsive after hitting the concrete floor inside the facility.

Firefighters said he was conscious and talking as he was stabilized for transport.

He was taken by ambulance to the front parking lot of the facility where a Phi Air Medical helicopter was landed.

