Whitley, Laurel, Knox County remain in COVID–19 red zone











The Whitley County Health Department announced 25 new COVID–19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 856.

There are 169 active cases, of which five are hospitalized.

Whitley County has reported 80 new cases since last Thursday.

Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate was 34.7 as of Tuesday afternoon, placing it in the red zone.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department announced 25 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 854.

There are 186 active cases in the county.

Knox County has reported 83 new cases since last Thursday.

Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate was 44.5, placing it in the red zone.

Knox County reported one new COVID–19 related death on Monday, which was the 15th such death in the county.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 22 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,410.

There are 573 active cases, of which 22 are hospitalized.

Laurel County has reported 125 new cases since last Thursday.

Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate was 37.8, placing it in the red zone.

“If you’re in a red county, anything you don’t need to do, don’t. Stay home as much as possible,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Schools shouldn’t be the only ones that are taking these steps. When you coordinate these two responses, the schools and the community together, we can get the best result.”

Beshear announced 1,786 new cases across the state on Tuesday and 18 deaths.

There are currently 913 people hospitalized, of which 233 are in intensive care.