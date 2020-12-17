Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell counties combine for 126 total new COVID-19 cases Thursday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 35 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 2,002.

There are currently 380 active cases, of which eight are hospitalized. A total of 1,603 people have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has had 19 COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent fatality being reported on Dec. 7.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 97.7.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 58 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 3,248.

There are currently 1,355 active cases, of which 33 are hospitalized. A total of 1,864 cases have recovered.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported that 28 of the active cases came from within congregate settings.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its 15th confirmed COVID-19 death Dec. 15.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 68.8.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 17 new individual COVID-19 cases Thursday and four new long term care cases, which brings the county’s total to 1,606 cases.

There are currently 130 active individual cases and 16 active long term care cases, of which five total people are hospitalized, who range in age from 59-84.

Bell County has reported 30 COVID-19 related fatalities with the most recent death being reported on Dec. 16.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 69.7.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 12 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including two children, bringing the county’s total to 1,636 cases.

There are currently 244 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 63.3.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,349 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 234,021.

Beshear reported 54 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,316.

Beshear said 1,817 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, of which 431 are in intensive care.

There have been a total of 3,207,769 COVID-19 tests performed in Kentucky.

As of Thursday, 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.