Whitley, Laurel, Knox and Bell counties report total of 109 new COVID-19 cases over three-day period











The Whitley County Health Department announced 15 additional COVID–19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 3,166.

There are currently 147 active cases of which 14 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,993 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent fatality being reported on Jan. 20.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 54.4.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department has announced 55 additional cases of COVID–19 that were reported between Saturday and Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Laurel County to 5,664.

There were 38 cases reported Monday, seven cases reported Sunday, and 10 cases reported Saturday.

There are currently 88 cases hospitalized, and a total of 112 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 34 confirmed COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death being reported on Feb. 5.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 54.0.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 18 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including three cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,914.

There are currently 94 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 52.3.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 10 additional individual COVID–19 cases Monday and 11 cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total to 2,541.

There are currently 109 active individual cases, of which eight people are hospitalized, who range in age from 64-84.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 46.1.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,003 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 378,793.

Beshear noted that this is the fewest new cases reported on a single day since Dec. 26.

Beshear reported 40 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,091.

Beshear said 1,163 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 274 are in intensive care.

As of Friday, 95 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Allen County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 89.8. Webster County has the second highest incidence rate at 78.4. Elliott County has the lowest incidence rate at 3.8.