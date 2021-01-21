Whitley, Laurel, Knox, and Bell counties report a total of 137 new COVID-19 cases Thursday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 29 additional COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 2,828.

There are currently 231 active cases of which 12 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,571 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent fatality being reported on Jan. 20.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 62.6.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 71 additional cases of COVID–19 on Thursday bringing the county’s total to 4,996.

There are currently 2,705 active cases, of which 86 are hospitalized. There are 2,250 recovered COVID-19 cases in Laurel County.

A total of 100 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 28 confirmed COVID-19 deaths with the two most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 19.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 83.6, which was the sixth highest incidence rate in the state Thursday.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 19 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including two cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,489.

There are currently 157 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 75.7.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 18 new additional individual COVID–19 cases Thursday bringing the county’s total to 2,333.

There are currently 170 active individual cases and 12 active long term care cases, of which six people are hospitalized, who range in age from 50-75.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-97.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 70.2.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,728 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 338,034.

Beshear reported 58 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,301.

He noted this is the most deaths reported in a single day in Kentucky.

Beshear said 1,604 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 395 are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Oldham County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 175.8. Morgan County has the second highest incidence rate at 143.8. Robertson County has the lowest incidence rate at 6.8.

Beshear added during his press briefing Thursday that the state has the ability to vaccinate more people that it has vaccines to vaccinate. The state is administering about 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, but is only expected to get about 57,000 doses of the vaccine next week.

Beshear said that he has requested that Kentucky receive twice as many COVID-19 vaccine doses next week.