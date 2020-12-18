Whitley, Laurel, Knox and Bell counties report a combined 121 additional COVID-19 cases Friday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 11 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 2,013.

There are currently 343 active cases, of which eight are hospitalized. A total of 1,651 people have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has had 19 COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent fatality being reported on Dec. 7.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 105.6

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 51 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 3,299.

There are currently 1,406 active cases, of which 34 are hospitalized. A total of 1,864 cases have recovered.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported that 28 of the active cases came from within congregate settings.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its 15th confirmed COVID-19 death Dec. 15.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 69.1

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 21 new individual COVID-19 cases Friday and two new long term care cases, which brings the county’s total to 1,629 cases.

There are currently 118 active individual cases and 16 active long term care cases, of which five total people are hospitalized, who range in age from 59-84.

Bell County has reported 30 COVID-19 related fatalities with the most recent death being reported on Dec. 16.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 66.4.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 36 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including three children, bringing the county’s total to 1,672 cases.

There are currently 219 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 62.8.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,179 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 237,190.

Beshear reported 28 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,344.

Beshear said 1,712 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, of which 410 are in intensive care.

There have been a total of 3,232,001 COVID-19 tests performed in Kentucky.