Whitley, Laurel, Knox and Bell counties report 115 total new COVID-19 cases Wednesday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 20 additional COVID–19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,946.

There are currently 232 active cases of which 13 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,688 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent fatality being reported on Jan. 20.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 63.0.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 58 additional cases of COVID–19 Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in Laurel County to 5,229. It also announced that an additional 45 cases had recovered.

There are currently 99 cases hospitalized, and a total of 110 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

Laurel County’s update Wednesday did not include the total number of active cases or the total number of recovered cases.

There have been 30 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Laurel County with the two most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 25.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 66.9.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 24 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including five cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,676.

There are currently 239 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 77.1.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 12 new additional individual COVID–19 cases and one new long term care case Wednesday, which brings the county’s total to 2,394.

There are currently 130 active individual cases and 12 active long term care cases, of which three people are hospitalized, who range in age from 64-90.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 47.7.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,424 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 352,943.

Beshear reported 47 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,542.

Beshear said 1,597 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 387 are in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 111 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Washington County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 94.5. Hancock County has the second highest incidence rate at 93.4. Elliott County has the lowest incidence rate at 9.5.