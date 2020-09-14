Whitley, Laurel, Knox and Bell counties all report new COVID-19 cases Monday











Whitley, Laurel, Knox, and Bell counties all reported new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 10 new COVID-19 cases Friday, six new cases Thursday, four new cases Wednesday and four new cases Tuesday.

Whitley County has had a total of 252 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 241 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 53 active cases, including five people isolated in the hospital, and 48 isolated at home. A total of 197 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the 252 Whitley County cases, 25 patients were under the age of 18, 17 patients were ages 18-20, 52 patients were ages 21-30, 45 patients were ages 31-40, 31 patients were ages 41-50, 30 patients were ages 51-60, 23 patients were ages 61-70, 20 patients were age 71-80, and nine patients were over age 80.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday, seven new COVID-19 cases Sunday, and six new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Monday’s new cases involve: a 44-year-old female, a three-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, and a 54-year-old female.

Sunday’s new cases involve: an 18-year-old female, a 20-year-old male, a 46-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, and a 68-year-old female, who is hospitalized.

Saturday’s new cases involve: a 54-year-old female, a 73-year-old male, a 63-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, a 46-year-old male, and a 53-year-old female.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, two of which are hospitalized, six new cases Thursday, 15 new cases Wednesday, and 11 new cases Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 680 cases, including: 508 recovered cases, and 165 active cases, of which 13 are currently hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its seventh COVID-19 death on Sept. 10, which involved a 93-year-old male.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 658 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 680 Laurel County cases, 76 patients were under the age of 18, 147 patients were ages 18-30, 108 patients were ages 31-40, 101 patients were ages 41-50, 101 patients were ages 51-60, 97 patients were ages 61-70, 35 patients were ages 71-80 and 15 patients were over age 80.

A total of 14,938 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Sept. 14.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases Monday, including four cases involving children, 12 new cases Friday, which involve two children, three new cases Thursday, eight new cases Wednesday, and five new cases Tuesday.

Knox County has a total of 413 COVID-19 cases, including 38 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 403 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

Out of the first 376 Knox County cases, 42 patients were under the age of 18, 99 patients were ages 18-30, 41 patients were ages 31-40, 48 patients were ages 41-50, 44 patients were ages 51-60, 28 patients were ages 61-70, 36 patients were ages 71-80, and 38 patients were over age 80.

As of Sept. 8, a total of 4,361 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Union College reported no new COVID-19 cases Monday involving students, or no new cases involving staff. The total number of active cases is 36 students and three staff. As of Monday, eight students are now listed as recovered.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported two new individual COVID-19 cases Monday, no new cases Sunday, three new individual cases Saturday, three new individual cases Friday, four new cases Thursday, which all involved long-term care cases, 10 new cases Wednesday, and one new case Tuesday.

Bell County has had a total of 445 COVID-19 cases with seven people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 49-93.

Bell County currently has 32 active cases, including: 8 individual cases and 24 active long-term care cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported its 14th COVID-19 fatality on Sept. 11, and its 13th COVID-19 fatal on Sept. 10. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-97.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases Saturday or Sunday in McCreary County, and on Sunday reported that six people had been released from isolation in McCreary County.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Friday, three new cases in McCreary County Thursday, three new cases in McCreary County Wednesday, and four new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Tuesday.

McCreary County has had a total of 128 COVID-19 cases, including 17 active cases, which are all self-isolated. 111 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide cases

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 342 new COVID-19 cases, of which 54 cases involved children ages 18 and younger, and five new deaths.

On Sunday, Beshear reported 536 new COVID-19 cases, of which 87 cases involved children ages 18 and under, and three new deaths.

On Saturday, Beshear reported 721 new COVID-19 cases, of which 81 cases involved children ages 18 and younger, and 13 new deaths.

Statewide there have been 57,282 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,065 total deaths from the virus. A total of 1,057,435 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 10,918 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.