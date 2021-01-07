Whitley, Laurel health departments post links to COVID vaccine interest form











Whitley and Laurel county health departments have both published links on their respective Facebook pages where individuals, at least 70 years old, can go to join interest lists to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department is allowing individuals who are at least 70 years old and live or work in Whitley County to join the interest list, according to its Facebook post.

The health department is currently still administering the vaccine to individuals in Phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers and first responders, but it is proactively registering some individuals within the next phase.

Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said, the list is to ensure that all healthcare workers and first responders have a chance to receive the vaccine and to start gathering information for individuals age 70 or older who want to receive the vaccine.

Appointments to receive the vaccine are subject to vaccine availability.

Individuals are asked to register online, but individuals without access to internet and family or friends who cannot assist, can call (606) 549-3380 for assistance.

The vaccines will be administered by appointment only.

The Whitley County Health Department is not able to schedule appointments or provide a timeline if called, according to its Facebook post.

Once the health department is able to schedule appointments, it will contact the individuals on the list.

The link to register to receive the vaccine is www.surveymonkey.com/r/WhitleyVaccine.

Laurel County

In a like manner, the Laurel County Health Department is now allowing Laurel County residents age 70 and over to request the COVID-19 vaccine.

In its Facebook post, the health department states that the form does not provide an appointment for an individual to receive the vaccine because it is only an interest form.

The Facebook post states, once the health department receives the vaccine, individuals will be contacted to setup an appointment.

Individuals who do not have computer access can call the Laurel County Health Department at (606) 878-7754 for assistance adding their information to the vaccine interest list.

The Laurel County Health Department expects to begin administering Phase 1B vaccines in late January or early February.

The link for the Laurel County Health Department’s vaccine interest form is https://forms.gle/QEDMZoreugChUaYFA.