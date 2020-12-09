Whitley, Laurel counties each report over 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 48 additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,670.

There are currently 340 active cases, of which eight are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 106.4.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 42 additional cases of COVID–19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,849.

There are currently 1,039 active cases, of which 24 are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 62.5.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 32 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,424.

Six of the new cases involved children, officials stated.

There are currently 172 active cases in Knox County.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 67.4.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 19 additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,436.

There are currently 270 active cases, of which 11 are hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department reported an additional death Tuesday bringing the total number of deaths to 28.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 65.9.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,114 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 205,668.

Beshear reported 20 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,102.

Beshear said 1,760 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 416 are in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Crittenden, Green, Cumberland and Menifee counties are orange zones.

Marion County has the highest incidence rate at 160.8.