Whitley, Laurel counties both report an additional COVID-19 fatality Friday











For the second consecutive day Friday, Whitley County reported a COVID-19 fatality.

No details were released about the deceased.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Whitley County to 25.

The Whitley County Health Department announced 20 additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 2,689.

There are currently 304 active cases of which 11 people are hospitalized. A total of 2,360 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 78.8.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death Friday bringing the county’s total of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 26.

Prior to Friday, the four most recent COVID-19 deaths were reported on Jan. 11.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 44 additional cases of COVID–19 on Friday bringing the county’s total to 4,765.

There are currently 2,478 active cases, of which 79 are hospitalized. There are 2,249 recovered COVID-19 cases in Laurel County.

A total of 83 of the active cases came from congregate settings.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 93.0.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 18 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including two cases involving children. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,389.

There are currently 296 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 81.2.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 23 new additional individual COVID–19 cases on Friday bringing the county’s total to 2,211.

There are currently 176 active individual cases and six active long term care cases, of which 11 people are hospitalized, who range in age from 44-86.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 46-97.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 90.5.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,955 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 321,270.

Beshear reported 19 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,061.

Beshear said 1,644 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 392 are in intensive care.

As of Friday, 118 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Morgan County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 758.9. Clinton County has the second highest incidence rate at 191.5.

(Editor’s note: Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, the next News Journal COVID-19 update won’t be posted until Jan. 19.)