Whitley, Laurel and Bell all reporting new COVID related deaths











The Whitley County Health Department announced 49 additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 1,530.

There are currently 260 active cases, of which nine are hospitalized.

The health department reported one new death on Nov. 30 and two new deaths on Dec. 4 bringing the total to number of deaths to 18 within the county.

Whitley County Health Department posted a public notice on its Facebook page Dec. 4 advising individuals who visited Cumberland River Coffee at 306 Main Street in Williamsburg between 2 and 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, or between 5 and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, may have been exposed to COVID-19. The notice states that it does not apply to individuals who shopped at other locations within the Marketplace on Main and Third.

The notice states, “Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.”

The Laurel County Health Department announced 33 additional cases of COVID–19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 2,717.

There are currently 1,133 active cases, of which 31 are hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department announced an additional death on Friday bringing the total number of deaths to 13.

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 29 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 1,358.

Three of the new cases involved children, officials stated.

There are currently 157 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County Health Department posted a public advisory on its Facebook page Dec. 4 stating, “We have been notified of a positive case being employed at Save-a-Lot, Barbourville.” The health department states individuals who patronized the store from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 2 or Dec. 3 should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Bell County Health Department announced 12 additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,350.

There are currently 223 active cases, of which nine are hospitalized.

Bell County Health Department reported an additional death Dec. 4 bringing the total to 26.

Statewide

In a press release, the Governor’s office reported an additional 3,614 COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday.

The press release reported 25 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,039.

The press release reported 1,792 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 409 are in intensive care.

Kentucky now has a positivity rate of 9.93 percent, according to the press release.