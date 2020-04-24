Whitley, Knox, McCreary and Bell counties included in President Trump’s federal disaster declaration











President Donald J. Trump has issued a major federal disaster declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and 27 Kentucky counties including Whitley, Bell, Knox and McCreary counties, due to severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 3 to Feb. 29.

Federal funding is available to the Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire Commonwealth.

“We are thankful to receive this declaration to further assist Kentucky counties impacted by the widespread severe weather and historical flooding earlier this year,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This declaration comes at a time when we are all fighting against COVID-19, and whether we are working to repair and rebuild from flooding or the impact of this virus, I know as Kentuckians we will get through this and we will get through this together.”

Whitley County officials estimated in mid-February that Whitley County had already suffered over $1 million in flood damage, and they were still tabulating the figure.

Whitley County Projects Director Amber Owens said over 40 homes suffered some type of damage although the damage varied widely from home to home.

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. noted that the University of the Cumberlands football stadium had flooding up to the door handle level in its locker rooms, as well as possible damage to some electrical equipment.

Wolf Creek Power Pack Ministries also sustained flooding damage. Many of the structures and areas of the Sally Gap Pumpkin Patch were affected by flooding, but floodwaters didn’t affect the owners’ personal residence, White said.

White said there was one road slide that the county sustained, which was passable, but would probably require rail and cribbing for a more permanent solution.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Allan Jarvis as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Other counties included in the declaration are Boyd, Butler, Clay, Harlan, Henderson, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCracken, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, and Union.