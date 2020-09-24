Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell Counties report additional COVID–19 cases Thursday

Posted On 24 Sep 2020
The Whitley County Health Department reported 10 new COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases 338.

According to health department officials, there are 97 active cases, with five of those being hospitalized and 92 people isolating at home.

 

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported six new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 472.

According to health department officials, there are 80 active cases.

 

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 18 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 804.

The 18 cases involve a:

  • 16-year-old male
  • 41-year-old female
  • 47-year-old female
  • 51-year-old female
  • 59-year-old male
  • 76-year-old female
  • 88-year-old female
  • 16-year-old female
  • 14-year-old male
  • 61-year-old female
  • 18-year-old female
  • 21-year-old male
  • 95-year-old female
  • 78-year-old male
  • 86-year-old female
  • 85-year-old female
  • 64-year-old male

According to health department officials, there are 253 active cases, with seven of those being hospitalized.

Officials reported that seven previous cases are now listed as recovered.

In addition, officials noted that one of the county’s previously reported COVID–19 related deaths has been determined to have not been so.

Laurel County has suffered seven COVID–19 related deaths.

“This case will, however, remain in our total case count because the individual did have a COVID–19 positive test result,” officials noted.

 

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported six new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 479.

According to health department officials, there are 20 active cases, with seven of those being hospitalized.

Statewide

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 745 new COVID–19 cases across the state on Thursday, with 13 deaths.

That brings the state to 64,158 cases with 1,137 deaths.

Among the current cases across the state, 543 people are hospitalized with 122 in an ICU.

