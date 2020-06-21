Whitley, Knox counties add new COVID-19 cases











Both Whitley and Knox counties have reported new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours.

Whitley County reported its 20th COVID-19 case Sunday afternoon.

This brings Whitley County up to eight active cases, out of which two people are isolating in the hospital and six are isolating at home.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation.

Since June 8, Whitley County has had nine additional cases diagnosed out of which eight cases are still active.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 19 Whitley County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, five patients were ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, two patients were ages 41-50, one patient was age 51-60, three patients were ages 61-70, and four patients were age 71-80.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported its 14th COVID-19 case about 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19, and its 15 COVID-19 case Saturday evening.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported its first 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by Monday, June 15.

Knox County reported its 11th COVID-19 case on June 11, and its 12th COVID-19 case on June 13, and its 13th COVID-19 case on June 18.

Out of the first 12 Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, five patients were ages 31-40, two patients were ages 41-50, two patients were ages 51-60, and one patient was age 61-70, according to the Knox County Health Department.

A total of 896 people have been tested in Knox County.

Bell County

Bell County didn’t report its first COVID-19 case until May 16, and now has multiple confirmed cases.

On Thursday, June 11, the Bell County Health Department reported its fifth COVID-19 case.

On Saturday, June 20, the Bell County Health Department reported its sixth COVID-19 case.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported late Saturday afternoon that McCreary County has had its 14th COVID-19 case reported. This patient is in self-isolation.

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but the first 13 cases have all been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported no COVID-19 update Saturday, and said on a post on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon that its next update would be around 5 p.m. Monday.

Laurel County reported it 60th COVID-19 case late Friday afternoon.

The Laurel County Health Department announced five new COVID-19 cases Friday, all of who are quarantining at home.

Laurel County has a total of 36 active cases out of which three are undergoing hospital isolation and 33 of which are isolating at home.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County out of which 20 people recovered and two died. Since June 9, there have been an additional 38 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the Laurel County cases, four patients were under the age of 18, 11 patients were ages 18-30, 13 patients were ages 31-40, four patients were age 41-50, nine patients were ages 51-60, 14 patients were ages 61-70, three patients were age 71-80, and two patients were over age 80.

A total of 2,731 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Laurel County as of June 15.

Other cases

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, there were 13,630 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 524 deaths from the virus. At least 347,331 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,530 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.

New numbers will be updated to the site Monday afternoon.