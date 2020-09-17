Whitley, Knox and Bell Counties each see single digit numbers of new COVID–19 cases Thursday











Whitley, Knox and Bell Counties have each reported additional COVID–19 cases Thursday.

Officials with the Whitley County Health Department announced four new cases, bringing the county’s total to 278.

There are 67 active cases with six currently hospitalized and 61 isolating at home.

Officials at the Knox County Health Department announced three new positive cases.

That includes one child.

There are 48 active cases in Knox County.

To date, Knox County has 428 cases.

The Bell County Health Department is reporting five new cases.

There are 41 active cases, including 33 long term care cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported its 14th COVID-19 fatality on Sept. 11, and its 13th COVID-19 fatal on Sept. 10. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-97.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 628 new cases, including 76 who are ages 18 and under.

Beshear noted that the state’s positivity rate remains below four percent, crediting the increasing number of individuals who are abiding by the social distancing and mask mandates.

“It is still a sad and difficult situation,” Beshear said.

“Let’s do what it takes to defeat it!”

More information on state COVID–19 statistics is available online at www.kycovid19.ky.gov.

Laurel and the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which includes McCreary County, have yet to release their COVID–19 numbers on Thursday.

Check back to www.thenewsjournal.net for those numbers when they become available.