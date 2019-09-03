Whitley E-911 officials say missing teen requires daily medication











Whitley County emergency officials are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing juvenile they say is in danger as he requires daily medication to treat a heart condition.

Perry E. Reed, 16, was reported missing by his foster mom from his home on Lloyd Meadors Road in Williamsburg.

He was reported missing at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials stated that Reed might be in the area surrounding Williamsburg, Pulaski County, Grant County, Indiana, or Indianapolis, Indiana.

Reed is described as a white male, 5’ 5”, 114 pounds, with a thin build, brown hair, brown eyes, a fair complexion and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information concerning Reed’s whereabouts is asked to contact Whitley County E-911 at (606) 549-6017, or call 911.

Reed has been entered into the National Crime Information Center Database.