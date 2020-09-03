Whitley deputy arrests man found naked at brickyard











Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a complaint of a naked man at the brickyard on Ky. 26 Tuesday night, said the Corbin man told him he woke up naked.

Loyall M. Campbell, 36, is facing charges of indecent exposure and public intoxication – controlled substance.

Deputy Jason Strunk stated in the arrest citation that he was called to the scene at 6:30 p.m., locating the male subject, later identified as Campbell.

“(Campbell) did not have any clothing on. All he had was a tee shirt in his possession,” Strunk stated.

When questioned about why he was at the brickyard, Strunk stated that Campbell told him that he and some friends had come to the pond the previous night. He became intoxicated during the night, and was naked when he woke up. He was trying to find clothing.

Campbell was arrested and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. He was released from the jail Wednesday night.