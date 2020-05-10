Whitley deputies seize kilo of methamphetamine Sunday











Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies seized one kilogram of methamphetamine Sunday that they say was targeted to be distributed in Whitley and Laurel counties.

According to officials with the sheriff’s department, the drugs were located in a Chevrolet pickup truck that was stopped on Interstate 75 which deputies and federal agents working drug interdiction had initially stopped for traffic violations.

“Upon consent to search from the driver, Deputy (Chad) Estep located approximately one kilo of methamphetamine in the bed of the truck,” officials stated, adding that four individuals were arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Because the investigation is continuing, officials stated that the names of the individuals arrested could not be released at this time.

Deputy Jason Strunk and Williamsburg Police Officers Dorman Patrick and Jason Williams assisted at the scene.