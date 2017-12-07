Whitley deputies seek public’s help to find individual who ‘pistol whipped’ truck driver

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of “pistol whipping” a truck driver at the I-75 welcome center Tuesday night.

According to officials from the sheriff’s department, the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’ 8” tall, light build, with dreadlocks and the letter “L’ tattooed on his neck.

“The style of neck tattoo was compared to the monogram associated with the University of Louisville,” sheriff’s department officials stated in a press release.

The suspect is believed to be driving a maroon colored Ford Taurus.

The victim, contacted law enforcement after driving from the welcome center to the Pilot Travel Center off of Exit 11 in Williamsburg.

According to Deputy Brandon Prewitt, the truck driver reported that while traveling north along I-75 in Tennessee, he had become engaged with a hostile driver.

When the truck driver pulled off the highway at the rest area, the hostile driver confronted him, and the confrontation turned physical.

At some point during the assault, the firearm discharged. While the bullet did not strike the truck driver, it did reportedly pass through the cab of the truck.

Anyone with any information about the suspect, the incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017.