Whitley deputies searching for suspect in Monday stabbing











Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify the woman who allegedly stabbed another woman who was giving her a ride from Williamsburg to Corbin Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the female victim was reportedly giving another female a ride from Williamsburg, near the Kentucky Consular Center off of Exit 15, to a location in Corbin when the stabbing took place.

“Upon nearing the Corbin bypass and Highway 26, the female passenger attempted to steal a cellphone owned by the driver. The female passenger produced a large kitchen knife and attempt to stab the driver in the leg,” officials with the sheriff’s department stated in a press release. “After a brief struggle over the phone, and before the offender exited the vehicle, the female passenger stabbed the driver in the stomach.”

The suspect fled the scene, running into a wooded area.

Deputies later located a steak knife with a black handle in the area.

“Blood residue on the weapon and wounds on the victim were found to be a match for consistency with a weapon used in the stabbing,” officials stated.

The suspect is described as a white female in her late 30’s, weighing 120 to 130 pounds, with curly red hair and green eyes. She has a small scar under her left eye. She was wearing a red shirt and cutoff jean shorts.

Deputy Joe Prewitt is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 549-6006, or Whitley County E911 at 549-6017.

Callers may remain anonymous.