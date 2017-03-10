By Dean Manning

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies called to investigate a vehicle crash Tuesday night recovered methamphetamine and prescription pills from the driver.

According to Sheriff Colan Harrell, Deputy Jonas Saunders was called to Ky. 26 in Rockholds in response to a call to Whitley County E911 that a black SUV had wrecked.

Saunders reported finding the SUV on its top in a ditch.

Saunders said the driver, later identified as 48-year-old Jerry Lee Lawson, of Corbin, showed signs of being intoxicated.

Lawson reportedly raised his hands and told deputies he had no unlawful substances in his possession.

“At that time, Dep. Saunders noticed and object clenched in Lawson’s hand,” Harrell stated explaining that the bag contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Saunders also recovered pills believed to be Hydrocodone, plastic baggies and a straw with residue on it.

Harrell said that Lawson refused treatment by Whitley County EMS.

Lawson was charged with DUI, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lawson was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

K9 Deputy Brian Hensley assisted at the scene.