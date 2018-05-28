Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley deputies investigating vandalism at Gatliff cemetery

Posted On 28 May 2018
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the individual(s) responsible for the vandalism at a Gatliff area cemetery.

According to Sheriff’s Colan Harrell, deputies were called to Rose Creek Cemetery on May 22 after caretakers discovered 25 to 30 grave markers were knocked over or broken.

The vandalism reportedly took place sometime within the week prior to its discovery.

Anyone with information concerning the vandalism is asked to contact Whitley County E911 at 549-6017 and ask to speak with Deputy Brandon Prewitt.

Callers may remain anonymous.

