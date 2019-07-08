Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Whitley deputies investigating stabbing on Corbin bypass

Posted On 08 Jul 2019
By :
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing incident Monday afternoon on the Corbin bypass.

According to reports, the female victim was reportedly giving another individual a ride from Woodbine to a location in Corbin at approximately 4:15 p.m. when the stabbing took place.

The suspect has reportedly fled the scene.

