Previous Story
Whitley deputies investigating stabbing on Corbin bypass
Posted On 08 Jul 2019
Comment: 0
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing incident Monday afternoon on the Corbin bypass.
According to reports, the female victim was reportedly giving another individual a ride from Woodbine to a location in Corbin at approximately 4:15 p.m. when the stabbing took place.
The suspect has reportedly fled the scene.
Check back to www.thenewsjournal.net for more information as it becomes available.