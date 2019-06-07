Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Whitley deputies investigating after Porta Potties stolen from spillway

Posted On 07 Jun 2019
Thieves appear to have only gotten away with half of their load as one of two Porta Potties stolen from the Laurel Lake spillway Thursday night was found lying along the roadway.

One of the two port-a-johns stolen from the Laurel Lake spillway Thursday night was found nearby where it had apparently blown free from the vehicle the thieves used to haul it. The thieves escaped with a second one.

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene Friday afternoon when officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered the theft.

Tracks could be seen in the mud at the scene where thieves stole two portable toilets at the Laurel Lake spillway Thursday night.

The portable toilets sat near the ramp leading down to the beach area at the spillway. There was no barrier between them and the roadway, making it easy for the thieves to back a truck or trailer right up to load them up and haul them away.

Tire tracks could be seen in the mud where the portable toilets had been.

One of them was found less than a mile south of the spillway on Ky. 1193 in a clearing just a few feet off the road. It is severely dented and damaged, but upright.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Whitley County Dispatch at 549-6017. Callers may remain anonymous.

