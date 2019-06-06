Whitley deputies arrest six people as patrols are stepped up in areas known for drug activity











A Williamsburg woman is facing drug-related charges after deputies located suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia inside her vehicle Wednesday night, and a Woodbine woman was taken into custody following a separate traffic stop as the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is increasing patrols in an effort to fight the drug epidemic.

Angela Siler, 54 was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a meth precursor following the traffic stop on Junior Rowland Road, off of Blake’s Fork Road.

Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley said Deputy Chad Estep was on patrol in the area as part of a targeted effort to reduce drug use and drug trafficking in specific areas of the county when he initiated the traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Siler.

“After a search of the vehicle, a rock of methamphetamine, syringes, scales and other paraphernalia was located,” officials with the sheriff’s department stated in a press released posted to the department’s Facebook page.

In addition, deputies arrested two other individuals in the vehicle after learning they were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Officials identified the individuals as Carl Sizemore, 33, of Corbin, and Ida Sizemore, 33, of Williamsburg.

Later in the evening, Estep was on patrol on McNeil Corn Creek Road, off of Ky. 1064 in Woodbine, when he initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Kelly Ward, 26.

“She was found with methamphetamine and arrested,” officials stated.

Ward was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – second offense, and deliver/manufacture of drug paraphernalia.

Two other individuals, Terry Mullis, 36, of, Woodbine, and Shane Gray, 42, of Woodbine, were also arrested on drug-related charges.

Mullis and Gray each face charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, second-degree possession of a controlled substance – Suboxone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, deputies served each with outstanding warrants.

All of the defendants were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.