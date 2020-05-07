Whitley County’s Nick Wilson wins immunity, sent to Edge of Extinction in Survivor episode featuring two tribal votes











Whitley County’s Nick Wilson survived one more tribal council in Wednesday night’s two-hour episode of Survivor: Winners at War by winning the immunity challenge, but could not garner the necessary allies to save himself in the second vote of the two-hour show.

As a result, Nick is the last of the 14 contestants on the Edge of Extinction who will compete next week for the final opportunity to rejoin the tribe and have a shot at the $2 million prize.

The episode opened with the seven remaining tribe members: Nick, Michele, Denise, Sarah, Tony, Jeremy and Ben, returning to camp after Kim was blindsided and sent to the Edge.

Jeremy returned the 50/50 coin that Michele had given to him to her.

Sarah and Tony met and discussed their alliance. Both are police officers. They talked about having the alliance on a previous season, but laughed about the history when Tony burned Sarah.

Together they discussed targeting Nick, but decided they needed to convince Ben that it is his idea so he would think he had some control.

When Tony and Ben discussed the idea to blindside Nick, Ben said Jeremy would be the better choice, but that Nick should go because he was trying to play both sides.

At the immunity challenge, the contestants were challenged to throw balls up onto a track, get through an obstacle course underneath and catch the ball on the other side.

Once a contestant had successfully caught two balls, they had to get under a bar, and then solve a slide puzzle.

The winner would receive immunity and two fire tokens.

Jeremy got off to a fast start, getting to the puzzle first. Ben, Tony and Nick were coming up behind.

Six of the seven were racing to solve the puzzle as Michele struggled with the balls and never could catch up.

In the end, Nick solved the puzzle to win immunity.

“Finally!” Nick said of winning immunity.

“Nick was the one person we were hoping wouldn’t get immunity,” Denise confessed. “I wonder what plan B will be.”

Back at camp, the positioning for the upcoming vote continued.

Jeremy and Michele discussed blindsiding Ben.

Tony, Nick and Jeremy discussed Ben, and Nick says he is on board.

Tony told Ben, and with Nick around the discussion turns to targeting Jeremy.

Sarah admitted that she doesn’t fully trust Nick.

“He is trying to build a resume,” Sarah said.

Nick confessed that he knew he was in a power position in whether Jeremy or Ben would be sent to the Edge.

Nick said the decision making went beyond that to day 39 when the final would be held.

“How do I get there and who can I beat?” Nick explained.

At the tribal council Nick told host Jeff Probst that the game had shifted to more of an emphasis on social strategy.

After the votes were cast, Michele elected to play the 50/50 coin.

Probst flipped the coin and it landed on safe, giving Michele immunity.

When the votes were counted, Jeremy received three votes and headed out for the trip to the Edge of Extinction.

He gave his two fire tokens to Michele.

Back at camp, Ben admitted it had been an intense tribal council that felt like two gunfighters going for the draw in a western.

Ben and Jeremy had not gotten along, and, at one point, were not speaking.

“I finally got him out,” Ben said of Jeremy.

Tony and Ben agreed that Nick and Michele should be the next targets.

Nick admitted to Michele that he cast the deciding vote for Jeremy, but the duo said they would put that aside and focus on getting Ben out next.

Michele confessed that she knew she was one of the next targets, but said she would throw a Hail Mary in an attempt to remain in the game.

She spoke with Sarah about targeting Tony, but Sarah upheld the “Cops ‘R Us” Alliance by telling Tony and the rest of the group about the conversation.

Over on the Edge of Extinction, Yul found a message for the group in the treasure box.

It talked about an advantage to be found on the throne of stone.

The contestants took off in different directions.

Natalie figured out the clue and found the stone where the advantage had been placed.

The advantage gave her the option of offering a player remaining the in the game, the option to put another player at a disadvantage in the upcoming immunity challenge.

Natalie could offer the advantage for however many fire tokes she believed she could get.

The Edge players discussed it and suggested offering it to Denise.

However, Nick was the one who found the offer in his bag. The price was eight fire tokens.

However, Nick said he only had six.

“I have landed on Boardwalk and can’t afford it!” Nick said.

He took the offer to Michele, who agreed to give him two of her fire tokens to purchase the advantage.

At the immunity challenge, the six remaining players had to race over multiple obstacles to set up rectangular blocks on a beam. The goal was to set up the blocks so that when they were pushed over like dominoes the last one fell off the beam and struck a gong.

If a block fell, the player had to pick it up, go back to the starting line, and then through the obstacles again to replace it.

The first player to ring the gong would win immunity and two fire tokens.

Probst also announced that it would be the last day for players to earn and spend their fire tokens.

He also announced that an advantage was being played, which would put Ben at a disadvantage by giving him 30 percent more beam to cover with blocks.

Michele, Tony, Sarah and Ben were in the race, but Michele won the challenge and immunity.

Back at camp, the positioning began anew with Michele no longer a target.

Denise told the group she knew she was on the the block, and accepted that, but only asked to use her fire tokens to purchase a bag of rice and it all be cooked so that she could go to the Edge with a full stomach.

However, Ben, Sarah, Tony and Denise began talking about targeting Nick.

Ben told Nick and Michele that Denise was trying to swing the vote to Nick.

Nick began working the others in an attempt to swing the vote to Ben, reminding them that one of the challenges that would guarantee a spot in the final is making fire and that Ben showed how good he is at that when he won season 35.

“It would take Ben two minutes!” Nick said.

Tony said he didn’t want to go up against Ben.

Tony, who had created a spy nest in a tree near the well, heard Denise tell Sarah and Ben that she wanted them to support each other to get to the final.

“Denise has to go!” Tony confessed.

At the tribal council, no idols were played. Of the six votes, two went to Denise and four to Nick, making him the last contestant sent to the Edge of Extinction.

Nick took the vote in stride, leaving with a smile.

“Well done, you guys,” Nick said. “I’ll do my best to join you again tomorrow.”

Over on the Edge, the day the group had been waiting for arrived as they grabbed their stuff and prepared to head for the challenge to decide who would get back in the game.

The Edge contestants were allowed to spend any of their remaining fire tokens to purchase advantages in the challenge, food, and even immunity idols.

Natalie, Amber, Danni, Ethan, Tyson, Rob, Parvati, Yul, Wendell, Adam, Sophie, Kim, Jeremy, and Nick are set to compete.

Tyson had won first Edge challenge to return to the game, but was voted out a second time.

Sandra, who was the eighth person to be sent to the Edge, raised the sail to leave the game.

The season finale will include the return of a player from the Edge of Extinction. Three contestants will be eliminated from the tribe.

The reunion special will follow with the jury vote to determine the winner of the $2 million.