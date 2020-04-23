Whitley County’s Nick Wilson takes part in latest ‘Survivor’ blindside











Whitley County’s Nick Wilson is among the eight Survivor: Winners at War contestants following Wednesday night’s 11 episode that saw him take part in the blindside that sent Sophie to the Edge of Extinction.

The episode opened with Jeremy, who had played an advantage that gave him immunity, but at the cost of his vote, waiting for the group to return to camp.

While he could see Tyson had been sent back to the Edge of Extinction, the group, especially those in his alliance, refused to give him details.

“Jeremy is public enemy number one,” Ben confessed.

While the remainder of the group went to sleep for the night, Tony took the opportunity to search the area for an immunity idol as one had been played during the tribal council.

However, Nick soon arrived and began searching as well.

Tony was able to throw Nick off by suggestion Nick search over by the water well, confessing to the camera that he had already looked there.

Tony continued searching the area and soon found an idol buried near a tree.

“This is season 40. All veterans, so you have got to think of everything!” Tony said.

Over on the Edge of Extinction, Natalie and Parvati were collecting firewood when Natalie found a bottle containing a clue.

The duo initially climbed the hill as they attempted to decipher the clue, but soon determined that whatever it was, was actually hidden under the platform on which the group had been sleeping.

However, the platform was rarely unoccupied to give one of them the opportunity to search.

As the sun was setting, most of the group went to watch it and Parvati was able to convince the others to do so, leaving Natalie time to search.

A scroll underneath offered the opportunity to attempt to extort fire tokens from a player remaining in the game.

If the player did not pay the asking price before the next immunity challenge, the player would not be able to compete in the challenge and would not have a vote at the next tribal council.

Back at tribal camp, Tony was initially excited when he discovered a scroll hidden in his bag, leaving the area to be alone so he could read it.

“This is great. I’m going to extort someone!” Tony said when he saw the word extortion on the scroll.

However, after reading all of it, he discovered that the scroll was being played against him, and he had to pay six fire tokens or suffer the consequences.

“I got three tokens,” Tony admitted.

Tony began working other players in an effort to borrow the necessary tokens in time.

Jeremy, who had two tokens, agreed to lend Tony one.

Nick and Ben also agreed to lend Tony one token to allow him to pay.

The immunity challenge involved the players standing on a beam and using a pole to keep a statue balanced on a ledge.

At various intervals, the players would have to move further back on the beam, making it more difficult. The winner would receive immunity and two fire tokens.

Kim, Denise, Michele, Sarah, Nick and Sophie went out in the first 30 minutes, leaving Tony Ben and Jeremy to compete.

Ben and Jeremy dropped out within seconds of each other, giving Tony the win and immunity for the second consecutive week.

“This puts a target on Tony,” Kim said of him winning again.

Back at camp, Nick, Ben, Sarah, Sophie and Kim hatched a plan to vote out Jeremy, but put two votes on Michele.

If Jeremy played an immunity idol, or other advantage, they would switch the vote to Michele.

“It is time for me to blindside somebody,” Tony confessed, naming Sophie as the target. “All I need is Nick.”

Tony, spoke with Nick, explaining that Jeremy and Michele were willing to vote against Sophie.

Nick agreed to go along.

At the tribal council, Sarah told host Jeff Probst that everybody was trying to build their resumes to make their case at the final vote.

Unlike last week’s tribal council, this week was fairly quiet.

“Everyone is feeling comfortable,” Sophie said when Probst ask her about that.

After the votes were cast, Probst asked if anyone wanted to play an immunity idol. While Tony and Sophie both have one, neither elected to play it.

Jeremy received three and Michele two votes after the first five were read.

However, the next four went to Sophie, sending her to the Edge of Extinction.

“Good job, guys! I did not see that coming,” Sophie said as she picked up her torch, noting she had the idol in her pocket.

On the way to the boat, Sophie gave one of her fire tokens to Sarah and the other to Kim.

Nick, Denise, Jeremy, Tony, Michele, Ben and Sarah remain at the tribal camp.

Sarah joins, Natalie, Parvati, Rob, Amber, Tyson, Danni, Ethan, Yul, Wendell and Adam at the Edge of Extinction.

Sandra raised the sail at the Edge of Extinction soon after see arrived and has left the game.

There will be one more opportunity for someone on the Edge of Extinction to earn the right to rejoin the tribe and compete for the $2 million grand prize.