Whitley County’s Nick Wilson survives another tribal council on “Survivor: Winners at War”











Whitley County’s Nick Wilson opened episode nine of Survivor: Winners at War talking with ally Michelle after they were blindsided with Wendell’s elimination last week.

“I’m ready for some revenge,” Nick confessed.

The action switched to the “Edge of Extinction” where Wendell joined Natalie, Danni, Ethan, Rob, Yul, Amber and Parvati.

Tyson, who had been voted to the Edge of Extinction, had earned the right to rejoin the game. Sandra had also been sent to the Edge of Extinction, but quit the game minutes after arriving, explaining she had accomplished enough in her Survivor career.

Yul found a box in the treasure chest with instructions to open it in front of everyone. The note inside said, “When history repeats, it can lead to success.”

The group raced to the top of the mountain as that had been where they had previously found hidden fire tokens.

Once at the top, the contestants split up in an effort to find whatever may be hidden.

Danni and Parvati figured out that the clue was pointing to a previous season, specifically when a reward had been hidden in a hold in the rockface.

Inside they found a large coin that they could offer for sale to one of the contestants remaining in the game.

They decided to offer it to Michelle for four fire tokens.

The coin could be flipped at tribal council and if “safe” came up, she would have immunity in the vote.

Back on the main island, the 11 remaining contestants came together for a reward challenge.

Host Jeff Probst explained that two teams of five would compete in an obstacle course and the winning team would receive Chinese takeout to enjoy.

They were chosen school-yard style with two team captains taking turns picking team members.

Jeremy’s red team consisted of Nick, Tyson, Tony and Adam.

Kim chose Sarah, Ben, Sophie and Michelle for the blue team.

Denise was the odd person out and sat on the sidelines.

Three members of each team jumped off a platform and swam up to a fishing net full of fish-shaped puzzle pieces that they had to release.

Once they had to released their net, the team had to get it to shore where they then opened it, pulled out the fish, and hooked them to a bamboo pole. They then carried the pole to where the puzzle solvers were waiting.

Jeremy and Nick were assigned to work together to solve the puzzle for the red team.

The two teams were neck-and-neck, but the blue team got its fish hooked first and reach the puzzle portion.

Red caught up, but blue was able to solve the puzzle to take the victory.

“I don’t know what we were doing wrong, dude,” Nick said to Jeremy.

In a surprise move, Sarah offered for Nick to take her place at the meal, noting that Nick had recently celebrated his birthday.

“I’d rather see him happy than me miserable because I’ll eat too much,” Sarah explained.

Sarah added later that it wasn’t about gameplay.

“I hope it taught everybody a lesson that just, as a world, we can be nicer to each other,” Sarah said.

Jeremy who has competed in two seasons of Survivor and won once, said he knew from experience that such a move could come back to haunt someone.

“I have given up rewards and they voted me out,” Jeremy confessed.

Despite Sarah’s apparent good intentions in giving him the reward, Nick said it did not change his view of her.

“I don’t trust her anymore,” Nick confessed.

The scene changed to Michelle who had found the 50/50 token and the accompanying offer in her bag. Since Wendell had given her one of his fire tokens as he headed to the Edge of Extinction, Michelle had the necessary four tokens to purchase the 50/50 token.

“I feel 50/50 on it,” Michelle confessed, explaining that it was not a sure thing.

In the end, she decided the Survivor gods had come down to give her this advantage and she was going to take it.

The remaining contestants came back to together for the immunity challenge.

Unlike the previous challenge that offered immunity to one man and one woman, only one person would earn immunity.

The contestants were challenged to balance on a platform floating in the water using only their feet.

As the challenge progressed, the remaining contested moved higher and higher on the platform, making them more unstable.

The challenge came down to Kim and Ben, but Kim was able to hang on and win immunity and a fire token.

Nick shook his head at the outcome.

Back at camp, the maneuvering began to determine who would be sent to the Edge of Extinction.

Nick, Adam and Michelle’s names were initially thrown out as the contestants were show speaking in small groups.

Tyson told Nick his name was out there.

“I want more and more names out there,” Nick confessed.

With all the maneuvering, Ben explained that it was hard to push former winners in a certain direction.

“I just hope the target doesn’t end up on me,” Ben said.

Adam had previously noticed a fleur–de–lis symbol that was part of the set at tribal council, which looked similar to the immunity idol Denise had found, wondering if it was possible producers had hidden an immunity idol right in the midst of the tribal council.

At the tribal council Sarah admitted that everyone’s name seemed to be brought up during the maneuvering throughout the day.

A series of whispers among the different members occurred at Probst continued to question the individual contestants.

At one point, Nick and Adam admitted to each other that their names had been brought up in discussions.

With Probst announcing it was time to vote, Rob, who is serving as a member of the jury, whispered, “There’s going to be major therapy needed on the edge.”

Before the voting began, Adam walked over to the podium and attempted to pull the fleur–de–lis free, telling Probst that it looked similar to an immunity idol and he was wondering if it was one.

Probst acted surprised and asked Adam if he wanted to play it.

When Adam responded that he did, Probst informed him that it was not an idol.

Sarah, Adam and Nick split the first three votes.

Then Adam and Nick secured the next two.

“Its me!” Nick whispered.

However, the next four votes were for Adam, making him the next person sent to the Edge of Extinction.

“I really thought it might be something,” Adam said of the fleur-de-list as he brought his torch over for Probst to extinguish.

On his way to the Edge of Extinction, Adam gave his one fire token to Denise.