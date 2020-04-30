Whitley County’s Nick Wilson still in the running after week 12 of Survivor: Winners at War











Episode 12 of CBS’s Survivor: Winners at War opened the eight remaining Koru tribe members returning from the tribal council after Sophie was sent to the Edge of Extinction with a blindside, and several members were on the outs as a result.

Ben and Sarah voiced their displeasure with Tony, who led the effort, while Ben and Jeremy were not even on speaking terms.

However, as the infighting continued into day 29, Whitley County’s Nick Wilson confessed that it was an opportunity.

“The more crossfire and friendly fire, the more I can really crank it up,” Nick said.

Nick was shown talking to Denise, and later with Kim, Michele, and Ben about targeting Jeremy or Tony for elimination.

“I’m done making it just one step further,” Nick confessed. “I’ve got my eye on the prize, which is why I have to make big moves.”

Nick mentioned Jeremy, Tony and Sarah as three people that had to be eliminated because he would have trouble with the jury awarding him the $2 million grand prize over them.

Over on the Edge of Extinction, there were 11 contestants: Natalie, Danni, Parvati, Rob, Amber, Tyson, Yul, Wendell, Sophie, Ethan, and Adam.

Sandra, who was also sent to the Edge of Extinction, took the option to leave the game.

The Edge contestants were given a challenge to earn two fire token.

Each contestant had to trek to the other side of the island and retrieve a coconut from a pile and carry it back to camp. The first six contestants to retrieve 20 coconuts would earn two tokens.

Natalie and Sophie jumped out to a lead and never looked back, lapping the other contestants at least twice as they finished first and second in the challenge.

They were followed by Yul, Tyson and Parvati.

Rob appeared to be one of the top six, but slipped and fell in a gap between the rocks along the shoreline.

With Rob out, the final spot came down to a race between Wendell and Danni. Wend Danni fell on the rocks, she was unable to catch back up, and Wendell earned the final reward.

In a show of determination and heart, Rob continued on to complete the challenge.

“It shows he is not a quitter,” said Amber, who is married to Rob.

Back on the main island, the tribe members came together for the immunity challenge.

Each contestant had to balance on a beam with one wrist strapped to a rope attacked to a tub of water. To keep the tub full, the contestant had to keep his or her arm up in the air. If the bucket tipped, or a contestant touched the support, he or she would be eliminated from the challenge.

Host Jeff Probst announced that the last man and the last woman would each receive immunity and two fire tokens.

Jeremy was the first one out, and Ben went out when he touched the support, leaving Nick and Tony to battle it out for the men’s immunity.

Sarah was the first among the women to drop out.

Probst offer a reward of chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter, and milk as an incentive for the other contestants to drop out.

Kim quickly accepted, and Michele soon followed, giving immunity to Denise.

Nick asked Tony if he would drop out if Nick gave him one of the fire tokens. Tony, who had won the two previous immunity challenges, declined.

Soon after, Nick offered to drop out if Tony would give him one of the fire tokens. Tony quickly agreed.

“That’s a bargain!” Tony confessed.

However, Nick saw it as a win for him.

“I was falling off,” Nick confessed.

Back at camp the wrangling began as Jeremy was named as the target for the group of Nick, Denis, Ben, Michele and Kim.

Ben told Tony the plan, adding that Tony’s name had also been brought up.

When Tony confronted Nick, Nick fumbled up and excuse, saying his name had been mentioned and putting the blame on Kim.

Nick told Kim that Ben had told Tony.

Ben and Tony elected to target Kim.

Kim told Jeremy about the 50/50 coin she had spent four fire tokens to purchase.

If the coin were played, the contestant would flip it and it could be either immunity, or nothing.

She elected to give the coin to Jeremy.

Once again, the whispering and the getting up to whisper went on and on throughout the tribal council as Probst attempted to question the contestant.

“This is a tribe of crazy, paranoid players,” Denise.

As it continued, Denise finally called the others out on it.

“I’m done! I’m ready to vote!” Denise said.

Jeremy asked her if she was sure, noting that while she was safe, it was just for tonight.

After the votes were cast, Probst asked if anyone had a hidden immunity idol.

More whispering went on, but no idols were played.

Jeremy, went back and forth on playing the 50/50, but elected to keep it in his pocket.

As the votes were read, it appeared to have been a mistake as he and Kim split the first six votes.

However, the last two votes were for Kim, sending her to the Edge of Extinction,

Kim, who had three fire tokens, gave one each to Michele, Denise and Sarah.

Next week’s episode will be two hours and include two tribal councils.

The season finale and reunion special will air May 13.