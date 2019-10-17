Whitley County’s Elaine Stott survives third tribal council











For the second consecutive week, Whitley County’s Elaine Stott and her Lairo Tribe were forced to vote off a member, and that member, Chelsea, went home with an immunity idol in her pocket.

Wednesday night’s fourth episode of “Survivor: Island of the Idols” opened with the Lairo Tribe returning to camp after voting to send Vince home.

Vince had won an immunity idol during his trip to the Island of the Idols in week three, but elected not to play it and was sent packing at the end of last week’s episode.

While Vince was voted off, Karishma garnered multiple votes.

As a result, she expressed fear that she was the next target should Lairo lose the next immunity challenge.

The various alliances were shown discussing who would be the next to go.

While Karishma’s name came up as several complained she spent most of her time in camp and did little to help, others noted the budding relationship between Dean and Chelsea, and the challenge that could bring later down the road if they were allowed to become a power couple.

Other names continued to be batted around, including: Aaron, Dean and Missy.

This week’s immunity challenge featured a race between the two tribes to maneuver their way through and obstacle course and solve a puzzle. Both tasks had to be completed while the members were blindfolded and took directions from one member who could see.

The Vokai Tribe got out to a huge lead and appeared to be cruising to victory as Lairo members struggled with the directions provided by Elizabeth.

Vokai was able to secure the keys needed to unlock the puzzle pieces and appeared to have the puzzle put together, but when it was not correct, they were forced to try again, giving Lairo time to catch up.

Lairo appeared to have made a spectacular comeback, with the duo of Elaine and Tom securing one of the keys in the process, but their puzzle wasn’t correct, and Vokai was able to pull out the victory.

Back at the Lairo camp, the discussions continued on who should go home. Karishma was certain she would be gone, but was determined not to go down without a fight.

Elaine confessed that all of the different names being thrown about left her uncertain as to what the plan was.

Missy noted that while she was playing the game, others were just happy to go along.

At the tribal council, Sandra, who was watching from a blind with “Boston” Rob slammed Elaine for having no clue about the politics of the tribe.

While Chelsea has an immunity idol, she elected not to use it. When the votes were counted, Chelsea was sent home with four votes to Karishma’s three.

Scenes from next week’s episode showed host Jeff Probst telling the contestants to take off their tribal bandanas in what appears to be a tribal shakeup.

The News Journal will continue to track Elaine’s progress as she seeks to become the second person from Whitley County to take home the $1 million prize.