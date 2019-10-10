Whitley County’s Elaine Stott remains in the running on CBS’s “Survivor”











The third episode of “Survivor: Island of the Idols” saw Whitley County Elaine Stott’s Lairo Tribe vote its second member out, but, after it appeared she was an early target in week one, she wasn’t on the radar this week.

Wednesday’s episode opened with Lairo, who won immunity and spices in last week’s challenge, enjoying the fruits of that victory with a feast of flavorful food.

Karishma cut her hand wild chopping vegetables. She went to the ground as she walked off to seek medical attention, noting in the confessional that the other tribe members continued to eat and no one bothered to check on her.

Members of the various alliances began working their respective angles, with the men led by Aaron and Dean, again targeting Vince. The women, led by Missy and Elizabeth discussed targeting one of the men, beside Vince, whom they noted would vote with them.

Missy said it would be hard to get all of the women to vote for Tom as several of them, including Elaine, saw him as a father figure.

A boat soon arrived at Lairo with a note explaining that it was Vince’s turn to visit the Island of the Idols.

While Elizabeth had previously visited the Island, she had filed in the fire-making competition against “Boston” Rob” and failed to secure and immunity idol. Upon her return, she did not divulge to the other members the true nature of the Island.

Upon reaching the Island of the Idols, Rob and Sandra show Vince a map of the Vokai Tribe camp, offering him an immunity idol which he may use once during either of the next two tribal councils, if he is able to sneak into the camp undetected and light a torch from the tribe’s fire pit.

Sandra, a military veteran, shows Vince how to low crawl, and despite some trouble, he is able to complete the challenge.

Back at the Lairo camp, the discussion continues about voting Vince out, and a contingency plan should he play an immunity idol.

Vince returns, but does not divulge that he has the idol.

The next stop is the immunity challenge. The teams compete in a race to get a key tied underwater, balance on a giant teeter-totter to get two bags of giant puzzle pieces, swim to a platform and complete the fish puzzle.

As in week one, the physical abilities of Lairo give the team a big lead, but Vokai is able to rebound and complete the puzzle and win immunity, and a number of comfort items for camp, including cushions and a hammock.

Back at Lairo camp, the discussions continue as to who will be voted off and whether or not Vince has an immunity idol.

Karishma continues to believe she is in danger, but several of the women are reluctant to lose their voting majority by sending her home.

While most of the tribe is shown in the conversation, Tom is lounging in the shelter.

When the votes are cast, Vince, who elected not to play his immunity idol, is sent home. Elaine, received none of the elimination votes.

The News Journal will continue to recap Elaine’s progress throughout the season.