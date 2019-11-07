Whitley County’s Elaine Stott makes it to tribal merger on “Survivor: Island of the Idols”











Whitley County’s Elaine Stott and her Vokai tribe won immunity in Wednesday night’s seventh episode of “Survivor: Island of the Idols” securing the members a place in the upcoming merging of the tribes.

As the latest episode began, Vokai returned to camp from its tribal council where Jason was eliminated after Elaine used the prize she won during her trip to the Island of the Idols – the ability to block someone’s vote, to block Jason’s vote that would have sent her home, and instead send him packing.

“I knew the old Vokai were going to have sour grapes and be butthurt,” Elaine said. “Now they are shaking in their shoes because we are up in numbers,” she said referring to the four original Lairo members remaining among the seven Vokai.

This week it is Lairo’s turn to send a member to the Island of the Idols. Janet was chosen and boards the boat for the trip where she meets up with Boston Rob and Sandra.

Rob explains that Janet’s lesson centers around calculated risk.

“This is a big moment. The tribe trusts me,” Janet said.

Rob offered Janet the opportunity to take a chance and win the ability to leave the tribal council before the vote and not be able to be voted out.

“I could potentially be screwing my alliance, Janet noted adding that using the ability to walk out of the tribal council could also paint a target on her back at a future council.

Rob gave Janet credit for weighing her options instead of just jumping right in and accepting the challenge as previous visitors to the island have done.

“She is the first one to say know,” Sandra added.

As Janet headed back to camp, Kellee, who had made her own visit and won and immunity idol worried that Janet would tell the other tribe members exactly what was on the island.

However, Janet did not reveal that Rob and Sandra awaited visitors.

Back at the Vokai camp, original Vokai Lauren and Tommy continued to worry about the original Lairo members voting them out, and decide to work to get the third original Vokai, Dan eliminated so they can make it to the upcoming merger.

Original Lairo Missy and Elizabeth discuss eliminating Tommy, which would then send Lauren to the women’s alliance in an effort to protect herself.

It was raining as the tribes came together for the immunity challenge, but stopped right as the game began.

The teams raced to throw enough coconuts into a net to free the pieces of a giant puzzle. The teams then had to carry the puzzle pieces to a table and put the puzzle together.

Missy, Elizabeth and Tommy put Vokai out to a lead, freeing the puzzle pieces, which the tribe then works to carry to the table.

Elaine, Lauren, Dan and Aaron then work to put the puzzle, featuring the logo for the current season, together. Elaine, Aaron and Dan work to move the pieces as Lauren surveys their work and shouts instructions.

Lairo has begun to catch up as Vokai completed the first attempt and asked host Jeff Probst to check their work. However, several pieces are wrong.

Meanwhile, Lairo continued to close the gap and is working to assemble the puzzle.

The contest came down to just a few pieces, but Vokai was able to complete the puzzle to win immunity and send Lairo to tribal council.

Back at the Lairo camp, Kellee confessed to the camera that she has an immunity idol but notes that it void after the upcoming tribal council.

The other tribe members discuss who to vote out and in private discusses Dean was named as the target.

Jamal and Jack told Dean that Noura was gone.

“If I’m on the hot seat, I’m feeling really comfortable,” Dean confessed.

Kellee weight the pros and cons of giving her immunity idol to Dean and targeting Jack or Jamal, noting that Jack has connections with so many people that he would be the ideal target.

“The downside is if give Dean the idol and he writes me down, I’m the biggest sucker in “Survivor” history,” Kellee confessed.

Kellee told Dean he was the target and gave him the idole.

At the tribal council, the members voted, after which Probst asked whether anyone would like to play an immunity idol.

Dean played the idol, meaning any votes for him would not be counted.

Jamal pulled his own idol and announced he was playing it for Noura.

“This is a mistake,” Boston Rob said to Sandra of Jamal playing the idol.

When the votes were counted there were five for Dean and two for Jack. Since the votes for Dean didn’t counted, Jack was the seventh person eliminated and will be the first member of the jury that will vote for the winner.

“I’m sorry you wasted it on me,” Noura told Jamal.